Lil Durk Wins First Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance With "All My Life" Featuring J. Cole

Lil Durk wins his first Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance with "All My Life" featuring J. Cole

On Sunday (Feb. 4), Lil Durk achieved a major milestone in his rap career. In a moment that has been nearly 15 years in the making, the Chicago spitter won a Grammy Award for the first time ever. Along with J. Cole, Durkio took home the hardware in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category with their 2023 collab "All My Life" during a pre-show ceremony for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Lil Durk and J. Cole's Award-Winning Song "All My Life"

Durk and Cole's uplifting anthem has been earning praise left and right ever since it dropped in May of last year. The Dr. Luke-produced lead single from Durkio's Almost Healed album is certified double-platinum and reached a peak position of No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. This past October, "All My Life" found Durkio and J. Cole winning awards for Best Impact Track and Best Collaboration at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Many congratulations to both Lil Durk and J. Cole. Check out the Recording Academy announcing Durk and Cole as 2024 Grammy Award winners in the Best Rap Performance Category for "All My Life" on X, formerly known as Twitter, below.

