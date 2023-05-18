Homeless Person Spotted Watching Lil Durk and J. Cole’s ‘All My Life’ Video on Projector in Sidewalk Tent

A viral video is spreading on the internet that shows a homeless person viewing Lil Durk's new "All My Life" video featuring J. Cole in a sidewalk tent.

On Tuesday (May 16), Los Angeles-based TikTok user adv.with.eli shared video of himself walking down a street in Hollywood when he observes a homeless person in a tent on the sidewalk. The translucent portion of the tent shows the occupant is watching Lil Durk's newly released video for his collab with J. Cole, "All My Life." Further inspection shows the video is being played on a projector screen inside the sidewalk dwelling.

"I have so many questions," adv.with.eli captioned the post.

Lil Durk released the visual for the new single with Cole on May 12. He was initially slated to release his new album Almost Healed on that date but instead pushed the LP back and put out the inspirational link up with the Dreamville head honcho.

Durk talked about the single during his spring 2023 XXL magazine cover story interview.

"Definitely got J. Cole on 'All My Life,'" Lil Durk revealed. "It’s just a rap that’s just showing you what I been going through. What I been doing lately. Trying to change how I am. Dr. Luke produced it. We were just trying to figure out like what’s the right person to put on it. ’Cause it’s one of those songs where if it’s not the right person to do the second verse... I feel like Cole can bring the energy that I’m looking for to it. So, if it wasn’t J. Cole, it’d be [Kanye], but Ye, he tucked away somewhere."

Lil Durk recently announced he will be headlining the Sorry for the Drought Tour with special guests Kodak Black, NLE Choppa and DD Osama.

See a Homeless Person in Los Angeles Watching Lil Durk's New "All My Life" Video in a Tent Below