Lil Durk Changes New Album Release Date, YoungBoy Never Broke Again Still Drops

Fan won't get to see Lil Durk and YoungBoy Never Broke Again go head-to-head after all, after Durk pushed back the release date of his new album and YB still dropped his latest project.

Lil Durk fans got an unpleasant surprise last night when the Chicago rapper pushed back his album, which was slated to drop on Friday (May 12). Instead, he released the song and video for his new single with J. Cole, "All My Life." Durk confirmed the date switch in a social media post featuring the updated cover art for the album. The new album cover shows Durk with his head wrapped in a bandage. Blood is leaking out of his eye and blood on the bandage spells out the title of the album, Almost Healed.

"Almost Healed May 26 ahhh haaaaaa," Lil Durk captioned the post.

NBA YoungBoy, however, released his new Richest Opp mixtape, which he dropped on May 12 in an attempt to spite Durk in their ongoing beef. YB's new project features 17 songs including the track "F**k the Industry Pt. 2" where he calls out Drake and disses Lil Yachty.

It looks like YoungBoy Never Broke Again is counting this as a win. When he noticed Durk didn't drop, YB put up a video on social media celebrating the move.

"B***h-a** n***a, you pushed back, you bet not ever try it again," YB snaps while bouncing to a record off his new project. "Play with me."

Instead of a sales battle with Top, it looks like Durk has his eyes on an actual fight with 6ix9ine. On Thursday night (May 11), Durk offered Tekashi $50 million to fight him in Dubai.