YoungBoy Never Broke Again Is the Youngest Artist to Reach 100 Career Entries on Billboard Hot 100 Chart

YoungBoy Never Broke Again continues to shatter records. His latest: becoming the youngest artist to reach 100 career entries on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

On Tuesday (May 2), Billboard reported that YoungBoy Never Broke Again will reach this milestone on Friday (May 6) when his track “Big Truck” debuts at the last spot on the Hot 100. “Big Truck” is from his latest album, Don’t Try This at Home, which also hit No. 5 on Billboard’s most recent Top 200 Albums chart, marking his 14th top 10, with 60,000 equivalent album units.

Before the Baton Rouge, La. native accomplished this feat, only 12 artists were able to chart 100 or more entries, including Lil Baby in 2022 when singles “Right On” and “In a Minute” both landed on the chart at No. 13 and No. 14, respectfully. Drake leads all rappers when it comes to total Billboard Hot 100 hits with a whopping 294, followed by his mentor Lil Wayne with 184. Then, there's Future with 161, while Kanye West sits at 141 and Jay-Z has 105. Lil Baby held the previous record of being the youngest artist to score 100 slots on the Hot 100 when he was 27 years old, followed by Drake in who reached the milestone at the age of 28.

In other YoungBoy-related news, the rapper was a no-show to his album release party on April 23 at Elevate Lounge in Los Angeles for his sixth studio album, Don’t Try This at Home. Fans weren’t able to see YoungBoy via satellite due to technical difficulties on the livestream. However, that didn’t have an impact on fans streaming the album.

You can check out YoungBoy Never Broke Again's album Don't Try This at Home below.

Listen to YoungBoy Never Broke Again's album Don't Try This at Home