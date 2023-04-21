YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Swizz Beatz, Lloyd Banks and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

As the rap game sits in the aftermath of another 4/20, there are plenty of new sounds to keep things lit. This week, a Lousiana rhymer with a cult following drops his second album of the year, one of the best producers ever to do it celebrates hip-hop's 50th year with a new EP, a New York wordsmith puts out another sequel to a punch line-packed series and more.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again unleashes Don't Try This At Home, an album that YB's loyal fan base has been anticipating for months. Following the January release of I Rest My Case, NBA YoungBoy's latest drop serves as his sixth full-length studio LP and is among a total of nine projects the Baton Rouge, La. spitter has put out in the past year.

The 33-track opus was previewed by two singles, "WTF," YoungBoy's third collab with Nicki Minaj, and "Rear View" featuring Mariah The Scientist, which just dropped last week. Despite being unable to attend the album's lavish release party in Los Angeles on Thursday (April 20) due to the fact that he remains on house arrest in Utah, Don't Try This At Home finds YB delivering upon a promise he made to his legion of fans back in February.

"I'ma talk crazy on there [Don't Try This At Home]," NBA YoungBoy told the Rap Radar podcast on Feb. 16. "I'ma show you Murda Man. I'ma talk crazy on there, but I'm letting you know though, don't try this at home. It's all entertainment, bruh. I'ma talk my s**t and everything I'm talking, letting you know, don't try this at home."

On the heels of Hip Hop 50: Vol. 1, which DJ Premier put out in July of last year, Swizz Beatz comes through with Mass Appeal's next installment of their tribute series to the rap game's 50th year in existence, Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2.

Swizz's new EP pays homage to the global phenomenon birthed by DJ Kool Herc in 1973 across seven brand-new tracks featuring artists from all facets of the game. Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2 finds the revered beatmaker providing a new landscape for legendary lyricists such as Lil Wayne, Nas and Jadakiss while at the same time allowing rap's current stars to do their thing with appearances from Lil Durk, Benny The Butcher and Fivio Foreign, among others.

Some up-and-comers are in the spotlight on the new Swizz Beatz EP as well including the likes of Bandmanrill and Bronx spitter Scar Lip. The most recent edition to Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2 is Jay Electronica, who Swizz announced earlier this week as the MC who lays down vocals on the EP's outro, "Khalas."

The Punchline King from Queens is back as Lloyd Banks drops The Course of the Inevitable 3: Pieces Of My Pain, the third offering in the former G-Unit rhymer's recent series of LPs.

Prior to the release of his new album, Lloyd Banks put his elite lyricism on display once again in the form of two singles, "Movie Scenes" and "101 Razors" featuring Method Man, both of which are included on the project.

Banks also taps into the talents of a slew of other renowned MCs throughout The Course of the Inevitable 3 with guest appearances from Cormega, 38 Spesh, Dave East and Vado, who appears on two of the album's 16 tracks.

Check out other new projects this week from Ralo, Peezy and more below.