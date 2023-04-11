YoungBoy Never Broke Again to Have New Album Release Party But He’ll Be 700 Miles Away

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is gearing up to host a release party for his upcoming album, Don't Try This at Home, live in Los Angeles. The only catch is, the Louisiana-born rapper will have to do it from nearly 700 miles away.

According to an article published by TMZ on Tuesday (April 11), NBA YoungBoy will preview his forthcoming LP, Don't Try This at Home in one of the most lavish ways possible. Coming up on April 20, the glitz and glamour of Elevate Lounge in downtown Los Angeles will reportedly serve as the backdrop for the album's release party that sources say will cost hundreds of thousands and will even be sponsored by 50 Cent's Branson Cognac. However, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is currently on house arrest in Utah and will still be at the time of his own shindig.

With NBA YoungBoy having been on house arrest for the past year stemming from a number of gun and drug charges he was hit with back in September of 2020, the Baton Rouge, La. native will have to enjoy the festivities surrounding the release of Don't Try This at Home from his home.

TMZ reports that as DJ Carisma will lay the soundtrack on the night of the upcoming release party, YoungBoy will be streaming live from his home in Salt Lake City, Utah, and will give one lucky raffle winner in L.A. the chance to meet the "Make No Sense" spitter virtually from an estimated 688.7 away.

nba youngboy salt lake city utah to los angeles Google loading...

YoungBoy Never Broke Again remains on house arrest in Utah despite recent reports that a court hearing was held with the potential for YB to be freed. An attorney representing the popular Lousiana artist debunked the reports in a statement to XXL last month.

"[That] information is wrong," the attorney's statement reads. "There was an argument at the US Fifth circuit court of appeals today regarding the government’s writ challenging the district court’s granting of our motion to suppress. No decision was made as it was an argument. The three judge panel will now review and render a ruling. No time frame. Could take weeks or months. This has nothing to do with his supervised release terms."

Regardless of his current legal status, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is going full steam ahead with the April 21 release of his next album, Don't Try This at Home. YB promises that he will "talk crazy" in his raps on the new LP, which was just previewed last week by NBA YoungBoy's most recent single, "WTF" featuring Nicki Minaj.