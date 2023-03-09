Reports that YoungBoy Never Broke Again had a hearing today to decide if he gets off house arrest are false.

On Thursday (March 9), reports surfaced that a court hearing was held in order to decide whether or not NBA YoungBoy will be freed from house arrest before his upcoming trial on gun charges. XXL has confirmed with YB's attorney that no such hearing took place.

"[That] information is wrong," the Louisiana rapper's attorney said in a statement to XXL. "There was an argument at the US Fifth circuit court of appeals today regarding the government’s writ challenging the district court’s granting of our motion to suppress. No decision was made as it was an argument. The three judge panel will now review and render a ruling. No time frame. Could take weeks or months. This has nothing to do with his supervised release terms."

YB has been under house arrest in Salt Lake City, Utah, for over a year after being hit with a number of drug, felony possession and stolen firearms charges stemming from a September of 2020 arrest in Baton Rouge, La.

YoungBoy, born Kentrell Gaulden, was among 15 others who were taken into custody by the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) who arrived on the scene of a music video after receiving calls from people who saw a group of men at an abandoned home outside brandishing weapons while filming. The individuals were identified as alleged members of two street gangs: Never Broke Again and Bottom Boy Guerillas.

When authorities arrived at the scene some people fled and others were apprehended not too far from the scene. When officers were given permission to search three of the vehicles, they found about three grams of marijuana and one dose of Hydrocodone in a clear bag inside the cars. When police searched the remaining vehicles, they found numerous handguns and rifles, more marijuana, digital scales and Xanax. Seven additional firearms were found in the grass nearby, one of which was stolen from Texas.

NBA YoungBoy has pleaded not guilty. Last March, the rapper received a legal win when a judge threw out video evidence from the case.

A lot has happened since NBA Youngboy was put on house arrest in October of 2021. Last July, he was found not guilty in a gun case in California stemming from an arrest in March of 2021. The 23-year-old rapper welcomed his 10th child, a boy, in September of 2022 and married the child's mother, Jazlyn Hayes Mychelle, in a private wedding ceremony on Jan 7. 2023. He also dropped a slew of albums, including his latest project, I Rest My Case.

YB has stated that once the ankle bracelet is off that he plans to join the Church of Jesus Christ the Latter-day Saints, also known as the Mormon Church or LDS Church.