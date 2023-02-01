YoungBoy Never Broke Again Plans to Join the Mormon Church When He Gets Off House Arrest

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has found his faith while being holed up on house arrest in Utah. The rapper recently revealed he plans to join the Mormon Church when he is freed from his home confinement.

On Wednesday (Feb. 1), Billboard ran their cover story with the reclusive rap artist who revealed one of the things he plans to do when the ankle monitor gets taken off is to get baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ the Latter-day Saints, also known as the Mormon Church or LDS Church. Living in the heart of mormon country, missionaries ended up making their way to Top's doorstep late last year. He initially turned them away. Later, he had a change of heart.

"I wanted help very badly. I needed a friend. And it hit me," YoungBoy said. "It was just cool to see someone with a different mindset that had nothing to do with business or money—just these wonderful souls."

When they spun his block on a follow-up occasion, he was more inviting and told them his story. Now, they reportedly return for daily visits and YoungBoy has plans to get baptized into the church when his house arrest ends.

"Even when my negative thoughts come back, when I do want to tell them, 'Not today,' I just don’t let nothing stop it," he added.

The Baton Rouge, La. rapper is definitely on a different course. During the interview, he also spoke about feeling badly for the negative impact his music has had on people.

"I was flooded with millions of dollars since the time I was 16, all the way to this point in my life," NBA YoungBoy explained. "I woke up one morning and was like, damn, they got me. Look at the shit I done spoke about. Look at the shit I put in these people ears. Man, I feel very wrong about a lot of things. How many lives I actually am responsible for when it comes to my music? How many kids and people have got in a car or put this shit in their ears and actually went and hurt someone? And now, I'm sitting back like, damn, I can't do it all in one day. But I promise to clean whatever I can clean. But it's gon' take time."

YB had a productive year in 2022, releasing eight projects. Earlier this month, he reportedly married his longtime girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle. He has been on house arrest since October of 2021 while he awaits trial for a federal gun case in Louisiana.