YoungBoy Never Broke Again Wins The People’s Champ for XXL Awards 2023

YB fans have spoken. YoungBoy Never Broke Again has been crowned The People's Champ for the XXL Awards 2023.

The winner of the People's Champ Award, announced today (Jan. 30), was voted on by the public, who had to choose between 20 of hip-hop's popular artists last year, including 21 Savage, Doja Cat, Future, Cardi B, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Yeat, Lil Baby and more.

It may be easy to see why NBA YoungBoy took home the title. In 2022, the Louisiana rapper was prolific when it came to dropping new music. YB released eight projects last year, including mixtapes and compilation albums. Two of his LPs: Colors and The Last Slimeto, went gold for 500,000 copies sold. His last project was The Lost Files, released on Dec. 23, 2022, a compilation album of his most revered underground songs and some unreleased tracks.

But all of that pales in comparison to his biggest accomplishment—welcoming his 10th child on Sept. 28, 2022. The newborn, whose name has not been revealed, is YB's second baby with his wife, Jazlyn Mychelle. The couple tied the knot on Jan. 7, 2023, according to a marriage license.

Last year's The People's Champ winner was Nicki Minaj, who, coincidentally, teamed up with YB on his song "I Admit" from his Ma’ I Got A Family project and on the Mike WiLL Made-It-produced track "What That Speed Bout?!" in 2020.

While NBA YoungBoy was voted on by the people, other XXL Awards winners were carefully selected by XXL's esteemed Awards Board, which consists of 56 new industry mavericks, including Ericka Coulter, Franz de los Reyes, Isabel Quinteros Annous, James McMillan, Jason Davis, Jason Kpana, Jason Wiley, Matt Zingler, Meko, Mustard, Nelson "MoneyNels" Taboada, Nigel Talley, Peter Rosenberg, Pio Ferro, Sam Selolwane, Selim Bouab and more. A portion of the recent inductees are featured on a special digital cover. Plus, veteran rhymers like Pusha T, Yo Gotti, Future, Jadakiss and others also participated in the voting process.

The other awards include Artist of the Year, Male Rapper of the Year, Performer of the Year, Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, Female Rapper of the Year, Best New Artist of the Year, Producer of the Year and Hip-Hop's Humanitarian of the Year.

Congrats to NBA YoungBoy for being The People’s Champ.

Watch NBA YoungBoy's "Hi Haters" Music Video Below