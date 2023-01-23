These Rappers’ Surprising Fan Encounters Are Endearing

Almost everyone has a celebrity they're a fan of. The world of social media has shrunk the distance between famous people and celebs, but there is still a feeling of inaccessibility there. In the world of rap, where coming off as personable and passionate about fans is important, there is power in getting closer to the people. Over the past few years, rappers have found ways to show their fans love, whether it's calling, texting or meeting them in person, all at unexpected times. The same social media that brings a fan closer to the artist is the same vehicle that allows the world to see artists meet some of their biggest supporters.

Of course, there are two recent moments where rappers met up with their fans. In early January, Lil Uzi Vert hopped out on some of his young fans who happened to be making a TikTok to his leaked song "Tap Tap." He danced with the group of kids and turned a regular moment between friends into something rare. Uzi's reputation for randomly popping up and hanging out with fans has existed for years and clearly lives on now. On the other side, YoungBoy Never Broke Again invited fans to his house for a snowball fight on Jan. 5. A video shoot he was planning was held up by a snowstorm. YB throwing snowballs (and getting hit by them) with fans who are just happy to meet him is refreshing. It illustrates the power of artists and a more personal side in the life of a rap star.

In other endearing moments, some rappers opted to head back home to create a big experience for their fans. Lil Baby decided to head back to his high school, Booker T. Washington (the same school as close friend Young Thug), in 2020. Giving out scholarships and performing for the students and faculty, the hometown hero made the most of his time there and took giving back seriously. Aitch, a successful U.K. rapper, also went back to his home of Manchester, England, to perform at a local Subway. For the day, the store was now SubwAitch, a place where Aitch could rap and kick it with his adoring fans. There's really no place like home.

Check out the list below for more footage of rappers surprising their fans.