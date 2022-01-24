Nicki Minaj Wins The People’s Champ for XXL Awards 2022

The Barbz have put Nicki Minaj in a prime position to win. The Queens, N.Y. rapper has won The People’s Champ honor for the XXL Awards 2022.

The winner of the People's Champ Award, announced today (Jan. 24), was voted on by the fans, who had the choice between 20 of some of the top rappers in the rap game, including Drake, Cardi B, J. Cole, Doja Cat, Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, Saweetie, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and more.

Although Nicki didn’t drop a new album last year, she was still at the top of her game in 2021. Last year, the lauded rhymer delivered a fan favorite verse on BIA’s "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)." She rereleased her 2008 mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty, on streaming services with three new songs. Nicki also earned a major career accomplishment when her 2011 song "Super Bass" was certified diamond for 10 million sold by the Recording Industry Association of America, 10 years after its release.

Nicki Minaj's People's Champ success was the only award that the fans got to pick. The rest of the winners in the other 11 categories were carefully picked by XXL's esteemed Awards Board, which consists of 158 music industry execs, insiders and power players including Cofounder and COO of Quality Control Music Dr. Kevin "Coach K" Lee, President of Black Music at Atlantic Records Mike Kyser, Chairman and CEO of Atlantic Records Craig Kallman, Vice President of Artist Relations at SoundCloud Erika Montes, Cofounder and CEO at Roc Nation Desiree Perez, Cofounder and CEO of Hitco Antonio "LA" Reid and more.

Plus, veteran rappers, entrepreneurs and producers like Eminem, Fat Joe, Bun B, DJ Clue, Angela Yee, Juicy J, Lil' Kim and others also participated in the voting process.

The other awards include Artist of the Year, Male Rapper of the Year, Best New Artist of the Year, Producer of the Year, Performer of the Year, Video of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, Female Rapper of the Year, Album of the Year, Hip-Hop's Humanitarian of the Year and Song of the Year.

Congrats to Nicki Minaj for being The People’s Champ.