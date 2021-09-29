Here’s Everything We Know About Nicki Minaj’s New Album So Far

Is Nicki Minaj season upon us? Three years and counting have elapsed since the multiplatinum-selling rapper blessed her fans with a full project of new material. This past May saw the rerelease of her 2009 breakthrough mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty, which featured three new tracks, most notably “Seeing Green” by the YMCMB holy trinity of herself, Drake and their OG Lil Wayne. Yes, it served its purpose of holding fans over and shedding light on her legacy, but fans need more than a sample-sized portion of new Nicki, right?

After releasing her Queen album in 2018, Nicki teased her fifth album on the mic and in print in 2019. Using a freestyle as her message board on a record called “Barbie Goin' Bad,” a flip of Meek Mill’s “Going Bad” featuring Drake, she suggested that her forthcoming project was done, though she was hesitant to drop a single from it. Later that year, she confirmed to Elle that there was indeed a new project in the cannon, describing it as “fierce, fun and unapologetic.” A release date was never announced, though the Queen teased speculative titles like “PF2” on social media, which many people believe is the sequel to her 2010 debut LP, Pink Friday.

Though she’s been rather active on social media lately—defending her decision to do more research before being vaccinated against the coronavirus—and present in headlines—due to the ongoing rape case involving her husband Kenneth Petty—the mother of one has yet to reveal any other details about her upcoming offering. As we wait for more, XXL dug up a few details on what can be expected from what she's revealed so far. Here’s everything you need to know about Nicki Minaj’s as-yet-untitled fifth album.