These Are the Most Recognizable Looks in Your Favorite Rappers’ Careers

Hip-hop is all about evolution. The genre isn't nearly the same as it was nearly 48 years ago. The sound and look of hip-hop has transformed greatly over the years. At different stages of an artist's life, they often select certain hairstyles, accessories and colors to rock that reflect their style and mood at that time. They've created some of the best moments of their careers with this easily identifiable appearance, which is cemented in time.

Example number one dates back half a decade ago to 2016. That year saw the rise of Lil Uzi Vert, who at the time donned pink and purple locs. The Philly rapper’s first stride in rap also doubled as his prime as his sound hit the masses with songs like “Money Longer” and “Do What I Want.” And his follow-up moves were just as strong.

Going back a year earlier to 2015, Future was in a different atmosphere when it came to his look, which is one of the most recognizable of his career. He rocked a number of various colored cowboy hats at the time when albums like DS2 and mixtapes like Beast Mode saw the light of day. Any real hip-hop head is aware of how iconic that time period was for the Atlanta melodist. Whenever Future Hndrxx rocked that hat, he seemed truly undefeated.

He wasn’t the only one who was empowered with a look that started at the top. Back in the late 2000s and early 2010s, Nicki Minaj was at the start of her untouchable legacy. As the first lady of Young Money, she donned black hair that often had pink tresses peeking through the back. With that look, she went on a kill streak that included a merciless feature run that led to mainstream solo success with her debut album, Pink Friday.

For rap’s biggest faces, in most cases, there’s a notable look era that fans will always gravitate toward. So today, XXL highlights these looks that helped magnified the music, making these time spans in the rapper's career even more. Check out the most recognizable looks in your favorite rappers' careers.