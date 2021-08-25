Here Are the Best Hip-Hop Songs of Summer 2021 Now That We’re Back Outside

This summer, hip-hop witnessed the return of being outside after quarantining due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year. The last three months gave fans a chance to enjoy huge group gatherings at concert venues and music festivals with COVID-19 protocols or mkore intimate gatherings like backyard barbecues. During this time, plenty of the game's favorite rappers released some big songs for fans to get lit to at parties, live events or simply bumping in their cars.

The perfect summer song is often ubiquitous; you can hear it on the radio, television and in every car speaker outside. A great summer tune can urge you to move your body on the dance floor or help you chill out on a warm summer evening.

Rising newcomer Capella Grey has New York City—and beyond—on lock this summer with his smash hit "Gyalis." A tribute to a guy who's good with the ladies, the Bronx native incorporated a classic Juvenile record into the dancehall, hip-hop and R&B-flavored track, which is clilmbing up the Billboard Hot 100.

The City Girls' "Planet Rock"-sampled "Twerkulator" will undoubtedly spark spontaneous twerking on the dance floor. Fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion also released her twerking anthem "Thot Shit” for the Hotties. The Houston representer's song is perfect for summertime parties and testing to see how strong your knees are.

Meanwhile, Tyler, The Creator dropped a head-nodding track that bangs. On the boom-bap track "Lumberjack,” Wolf Haley dips into his rhyme bag and spits boastful raps about his love for Drake and copping a Bentley after winning a Grammy. Play this in your car and let the head-nodding begin.

Silk Sonic, comprised of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars, delivered this summer's love anthem with "Leave the Door Open." With its throwback soul vibe, the song is the perfect slow jam to play on those romantic summer nights with your significant other.

Now that everyone is back outside, XXL highlights Best Hip-Hop Songs of Summer 2021. Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Sleepy Hallow, Coi Leray and plenty more included.—Trent Fitzgerald