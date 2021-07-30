Rapper Dess Dior Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Rolling Loud Performance, Tells Everyone She’s Been in Contact With to Get Tested

Aside from DaBaby's controversial performance at 2021 Rolling Loud Miami Festival last weekend, another rapper has revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 following her set at the festival.

On Monday (July 26), up-and-coming Atlanta rapper Dess Dior announced on her Twitter account that she has tested positive for COVID-19 after her performance at Rolling Loud on Friday (July 23). She also urged anyone who was in close contact with her to get tested immediately.

"Update: I tested positive for Covid & everybody who's been in contact with me should go get tested asap," she tweeted.

Initially, Dior was feeling ill on Sunday (July 25) and wasn't sure if she contracted COVID-19 or not.

"I'm sick af in soooooo much pain rn," Dior wrote on her Twitter page, adding a pleading face emoji. She then tweeted, "I don't think I have Covid but ima get tested to be safe."

According to a Miami Herald report published on Friday (July 30), festival-goers were not required to provide proof of vaccination and masks were not mandatory per local and state laws, but the safety precautions were encouraged. However, pop-up COVID-19 testing sites and vaccination tables were available at the festival.

On the Rolling Loud website it states that "safety is of paramount concern" for the organizers and "encourage all attendees to wear masks as not wearing masks consistently and correctly, can increase risk of being infected with COVID-19."

Meanwhile, Dior shared her health issues on her Instagram Story on Wednesday (July 28) following her COVID diagnosis.

"So other than me being congested, I got pressure on my eyes a little bit, it's not as bad as it was," she said in a since-deleted post. "I'm not nauseous like I was. I couldn't hold down anything. I'm starting to eat a little more. I did lose my taste [but] it could be worse. The best part about it, I'm not dying, I'm not on my death bed."

We wish Dess Dior a speedy and healthy recovery. Check out a clip of her performance at Rolling Loud below.