Popular Iranian Rapper Toomaj Salehi Sentenced to Death for Protesting His Government – Report

A popular Iranian rapper has been sentenced to death for protesting his government.

Toomaj Salehi Given Death Sentence

On Wednesday (April 24), ABC News reported the Islamic Republic Revolution Court of Isfahan sentenced rapper Toomaj Salehi to die after he was charged with corruption. The outspoken MC has been arrested on multiple occasions for calling out the Iranian government for corruption and suppression of dissent in his rap songs.

"The primary court sentenced Toomaj Salehi to the harshest punishment, death, on the charge of 'corruption on Earth,'" Salehi's lawyer, Amir Raesian, said in an interview.

The death sentence contradicts an Iranian Supreme Court ruling that said Salehi's case qualified for amnesty, according to Raesian.

Kevin Liles Reacts to Rapper's Death Sentence

On Friday (April 26), Kevin Liles, cofounder and CEO of 300 Entertainment, reacted to news of Toomaj's sentence on social media.

"Hip-hop isn’t just under attack in America," Liles captioned screenshots of a news report revealing Toomaj's fate. "The criminalization of our music and culture is global, and we need to stand up together. #FreeOurArt #FreeJeffery."

Liles has been a staunch supporter of freedom of speech in music. In 2022, he launched a petition against using lyrics as evidence in court cases.

