Rolling Loud and Black Music Action Coalition Create PSA to End Rap Lyrics Being Used as Evidence

The Rolling Loud and Black Music Action Coalition's Rap Act PSA

On the first day of the 2023 Rolling Loud Miami festival on Friday (July 21), organizers of Rolling Loud and Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) launched a public service announcement (PSA) calling on prosecutors to stop using rap artists' lyrics as evidence. The PSA promotes the Restoring Artistic Protections (RAP) Act, which was created by Congressmen Hank Johnson of Georgia and Jamaal Bowman of New York and would protect artists from having their lyrics used against them as evidence in criminal and civil cases.

In the video, Willie "Prophet" Stiggers of BMAC and Congressman Johnson are at the podium speaking on the urgency of the RAP act and calling for the end of rap lyrics being used as evidence.

"This legislation is a common sense measure that is long overdue," said Johnson. "For too long, artists have been unfairly targeted by prosecutors who use their lyrics as evidence of guilt even though there is no evidence that the lyrics are anything more than just creative lyrics."

The clip also features several images of rap artists like Young Thug, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, 21 Savage and other artists with the word "Censored" covering their mouths. You can watch the PSA below.

RAP Act Panel Discussion at Rolling Loud Miami Festival

A panel discussion was held at Rolling Loud Miami festival with Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif, BMAC's Prophet, Congressmen Johnson and Bowman, where they discussed their initiative to hundreds of festival-goers. This was followed by a rally on the Rolling Loud GoPuff Stage in support of Young Thug and the 500+ Black men who are currently unjustly incarcerated.

"This is the most powerful generation we have ever seen, and this is the biggest hip-hop festival in the world," said Prophet in a statement. "To be able to bring messages of social and racial justice straight to the young people that will lead this nation is a very powerful tool."

"As we celebrate 50 years of Hip-Hop, we must make sure to celebrate and support those fighting to protect the culture," he added.

Watch Rolling Loud and BMAC Present RAP Act PSA Below

