Lil Nas X’s Record Label Releases Statement on Song Allegedly Being Removed From Streaming Services, Says It’s Out of Their Control

Lil Nas X's record label is addressing claims the Georgia rapper recently made regarding his new single, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," possibly being removed from streaming services tomorrow.

On Tuesday (April 13), Columbia Records released a statement via Twitter, which reads, "Thanks for all your comments regarding @LilNasX 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name),' It’s unfortunately out of our control but we are doing everything possible to keep the song up on streaming services. We will keep you up to date as we hear more. Thank you for understanding."

Meanwhile, Billboard reported this afternoon that the song won't be removed from music services.

The label's statement comes hours after Lil Nas X informed fans of the uncertainty surrounding his hit single being available to be streamed as of tomorrow (April 14). Though he didn't offer any concrete reasons as to why the track could be removed from music platforms, Nas X did suggest fans screen record the track from YouTube as a backup plan.

"Not even joking. everybody stream call me by your name hard today because it may no longer be available tomorrow and there's nothing i can really do about it. thanks for all the support tho!" Lil Nas X wrote in his initial tweet this morning.

In a follow-up message, he typed, "Everybody screen record the audio/video on youtube so you will have the song in your gallery worst case scenario."

Since the song's arrival on March 26, there has been a great deal of controversy pertaining to the music video's Satan-inspired subject matter. Lil Nas X's visual was called out by both Joyner Lucas and Sada Baby.

The reworked Nike Air Max 97 sneaker, which was created by MSCHF Product Studio, Inc. and worn by Lil Nas X in his music video, also received pushback from sneaker giant Nike. Presumably because of the Satanic design elements on the shoe.

There were 666 pairs of the "Satan Shoes" available for sale, but after Nike filed a lawsuit against the Brooklyn, N.Y.-based art company and later settled, the sneakers were ordered to be removed from circulation. However, 665 of the kicks had already been sold.

Lil Nas X's "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" has achieved success despite the background noise surrounding the record and its accompanying music video. So much that the effort debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on April 5.

