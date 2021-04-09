Nike Settles Lawsuit With Maker of Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes,’ Maker Will Buy Back Every Pair They Sold

Lil Nas X's "Satan Shoes," in collaboration with Brooklyn, N.Y.-based art company MSCHF Product Studio, Inc., resulted in a lawsuit from Nike over Nas X's reworked Nike Air Max 97 sneaker. However, all is well as a settlement has been made regarding the controversial shoe, which appears in the rapper's "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" music video.

According to an article published on Business Insider on Friday (April 9), Nike has settled with MSCHF for an "undisclosed amount." The monetary agreement stems from a legal filing the shoe giant made last week, accusing the company of deceiving consumers into thinking Nike approved of the sneaker when it was customized by Lil Nas X and MSCHF, who has modified other sneakers in prior years, particularly the "Jesus Shoes" that came out back in 2019.

Nike has reportedly affirmed in reports that they were in no way involved with the making of the sneaker, which sparked controversy because of its Satanic features such as the Bible scripture from Luke 10:18: "I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven." The sneaker was also being sold for $1,018 and contains a drop of blood, a bronze pentagram and an inverted cross. There were 666 pairs available as well. However, although the shoe is no longer in production, there are over 100 pairs available via eBay ranging between $3,000 and $20,000.

Regarding the "Satan Shoes," MSCHF's attorney told XXL in a statement: "MSCHF intended to comment on the absurdity of the collaboration culture practiced by some brands, and about the perniciousness of intolerance. The 666 shoes (665 of which were already sold and shipped to collectors before the temporary restraining order hearing last week) were individually-numbered works of art that will continue to represent the ideals of equality and inclusion wherever they are displayed. The artistic messages MSCHF hoped to share with these shoes were also powerfully communicated through Lil Nas X’s music video 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name).'"

The attorney adds that Nike's lawsuit against MSCHF "dramatically amplified" the mission of the collaboration, which was to display "artistic expression."

A rep for Nike told XXL regarding the settlement: "As part of the settlement, Nike has asked MSCHF, and MSCHF has agreed, to initiate a voluntary recall to buy back any Satan Shoes and Jesus Shoes for their original retail prices, in order to remove them from circulation.

If any purchasers were confused, or if they otherwise want to return their shoes, they may do so for a full refund. Purchasers who choose not to return their shoes and later encounter a product issue, defect, or health concern should contact MSCHF, not Nike. The parties are pleased to put this dispute behind them."

Following the lawsuit, MSCHF's attorney says the company will now focus on "new artistic and expressive projects."

XXL has also reached out to a rep for Lil Nas X for comment.

See the Times Rappers Faced Backlash for Wild Things They Said in 2020

