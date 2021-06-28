Every Hip-Hop Song Is the Song of the Summer According to Fans

There's no season quite like the summer, especially this year. Following a year of staying inside due to the pandemic, hip-hop fans are back outside to enjoy hot, sunny weather. With festivals resuming, outdoor events left and right and vacation season upon us, the music being released up until this point is in the running to be the song of the summer. Everyone has some sort of music-based memory tied to this time of year, and the summer of 2021 is no exception. Factor in the loosening COVID-19 restrictions and the feeling of "losing" this season last year, and it's only right that fans are already selecting their favorite tracks for the coveted "Song of the Summer" title. If Twitter is any indication, there are a plenty of songs that are already being given the designation. No worries, XXL will walk you through some of the top picks.

It's been crystal clear that women have been having a huge renaissance within rap music over the last year. There are numerous tracks by the ladies in hip-hop that have been thrust into song of the summer contention by fans. Megan Thee Stallion's "Thot Shit," released on June 11, celebrates women taking pride in themselves and doing what they want. A perfect soundtrack for all the Hot Girls these next few months.

City Girls' "Twerkulator," which officially dropped in May, was a leaked song that went viral o TikTok first before the Afrika Bambaataa and Soulsonic Force "Planet Rock" sample was cleared. The track peaked at No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming one of the most sought after songs for the turnup since its release. Coi Leray had the biggest hit of her career so far with "No More Parties," her first Hot 100 entry at No. 26. The song went platinum, and still has legs after its January release. These songs by talented women in rap are also competing for the song of the summer title against Doja Cat's recent single "Need to Know" and Yung Baby Tate's irresistibly catchy "Eenie Meenie."

There are also some song of the summer contenders from producers and newer names. Internet Money, the lauded producer collective, have been trying their hand at releasing more singles of their own. They may just have another hit with "His & Hers," featuring Don Toliver, Gunna and Lil Uzi Vert. The breezy hook and chemistry between all artists puts the song over the top. Florida rapper Cochise, who's no stranger to viral success, might be experiencing a second breakthrough with his new track "Tell Em" featuring $not. Coupling its familiar bounce with a free-flowing energy, the effort will be heard at more than a few parties in the coming months.

Take a look at what seems like every hip-hop song is the song of the summer according to fans below.

1. Megan Thee Stallion's "Thot Shit"

2. City Girls' "Twerkulator"

3. Internet Money's "His & Hers" featuring Gunna, Don Toliver and Lil Uzi Vert

4. Moneybagg Yo's "Wockesha"

5. Migos' "Straightenin"

6. Cochise's "Tell Em" featuring $NOT

7. Yung Baby Tate's "Eenie Meenie"

8. Doja Cat's "Need to Know"

9. Pooh Shiesty's "Back in Blood" featuring Lil Durk

10. Coi Leray's "No More Parties (Remix)" featuring Lil Durk

11. Young Thug and Gunna's "Ski"

12. Polo G's "Rapstar"

13. Trippie Redd's "Miss The Rage" featuring Playboi Carti

14. Lil Tecca's "Never Left"

15. Nicki Minaj, Drake and Lil Wayne's "Seeing Green"