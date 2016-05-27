30 First Moments in Hip-Hop You Should Know

Hip-hop is one of the most commercially successful genres in the modern music world. The genre’s influence on culture is unrivaled, as evidenced by the power it has over other industries. It has revolutionized society, transcending trends and reshaping language, entertainment, politics, fashion and the list goes on.

With its huge global reach, hip-hop has continued to move the needle. As the genre turns 50 this year, celebrating five decades worth of history, relevance and influence, there’s something to be said about how this movement has continued to evolve for more than a quarter century. From the defining moments that have reshaped culture at large, to critical milestones that have chronicled rap’s journey towards becoming a multi-billion dollar juggernaut, hip-hop is a hotbed for innovation.

As time goes on, revealing new moments in a genre with the largest overall market share in the U.S., the legacy of hip-hop remains intact. The downturn in 2022 (which is marked by a 0.8 percent decline, according to research from Luminate early last year), compared to previous metrics, only tells half the story. History is still being made.

Megan Thee Stallion is the latest rap star to change the status quo of hip-hop again. Last year, the Grammy-winning rapper became the first Black woman to appear on the cover of Forbes’ annual 30 Under 30 issue. Not to mention, the Houston Hottie made more history-making news back in 2021, when she posed for Sports Illustrated’s coveted Swimsuit Issue, making headlines as the first MC to do so.

Over the years, a culmination of major accomplishments have fueled speculation that hip-hop has reached its apex. While the demand for instant success has increased significantly, notable influences like Kendrick Lamar, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and various others are thinking long-term–securing their own spot in the history books. Check out 30 signature "firsts" in hip-hop that have changed the game forever.