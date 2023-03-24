Star Louisiana State University women's basketball player Angel Reese is responding to a rumor that she is YoungBoy Never Broke Again's latest girlfriend.

On Thursday (March 23), Twitter blog RaphouseTV published a post reporting that YB has a new boo. The post identified the rapper's new girlfriend as standout LSU basketball player Angel Reese.

"NBA YoungBoy got himself a new girlfriend who goes to LSU and plays basketball," the post reads, along with a side-by-side photo of Reese and YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Less than an hour after the post went up, Reese went on Twitter to respond to the claim. While Reese does attend school in Top's hometown, Baton Rouge, La., that appears to be the only link between the two.

"I’m not this man GF. please stop," Reese quote tweeted the RaphouseTV post, adding multiple crying laughing emojis.

Angel Reese is the leading scorer and rebounder for the No. 2 ranked LSU women's basketball team that is looking to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament. Nicknamed "Bayou Barbie," Reese is also one of the most popular college women's basketball players and is projected to be a top five pick in the 2024 WNBA draft.

The dating rumor seems even more outlandish due to the fact that NBA YoungBoy is already espoused. Back in January, he reportedly married his longtime girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle. The couple have two children together.

See Angel Reese's Response to Being Named NBA YoungBoy's Rumored Girlfriend Below