Lloyd Banks Shows His Impressive Childhood Drawing of Method Man
Lloyd Banks' penmanship game is no joke, but he can do more than just write with a pen.
On Friday (April 7), Lloyd Banks shared with his followers his illustration skills on his Instagram page. In the post, the former G-Unit rhymer shows off a childhood drawing of his rap idol Method Man that he drew when he was 12 years old.
Using a blue-colored pen Banks drew the Wu-Tang Clan rapper wearing a Dallas Cowboys jersey, braids, sunglasses, headband and gloves. In the caption, Blue Hefner reflects on dreaming about meeting Meth when he was a kid and now — years later — teaming up with him on a song.
"This HipHop thing captured my attention at a very young age..I used to sit in school..write raps and draw pictures of my favorite artist..and at around 11-12 years old..this was one of them [three tears of joy emojis]," he wrote. "[Now] in 2023 we actually have a record together!!!!! Unbelievable!!!! and the video is out now!! #COTI3 on the way #QGTM," he concluded.
The "record" Banks is referring to is "101 Razors," which features the Tical rhymer. The song is set to appear on Banks' upcoming project, The Course of the Inevitable 3: Piece of My Pain.
Last July, Banks released The Course of the Inevitable 2. The 14-track project featured guest appearances from Tony Yayo, Dave East, Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher and more.