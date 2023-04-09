Lloyd Banks Shows His Impressive Childhood Drawing of Method Man

Lloyd Banks' penmanship game is no joke, but he can do more than just write with a pen.

On Friday (April 7), Lloyd Banks shared with his followers his illustration skills on his Instagram page. In the post, the former G-Unit rhymer shows off a childhood drawing of his rap idol Method Man that he drew when he was 12 years old.

Using a blue-colored pen Banks drew the Wu-Tang Clan rapper wearing a Dallas Cowboys jersey, braids, sunglasses, headband and gloves. In the caption, Blue Hefner reflects on dreaming about meeting Meth when he was a kid and now — years later — teaming up with him on a song.

"This HipHop thing captured my attention at a very young age..I used to sit in school..write raps and draw pictures of my favorite artist..and at around 11-12 years old..this was one of them [three tears of joy emojis]," he wrote. "[Now] in 2023 we actually have a record together!!!!! Unbelievable!!!! and the video is out now!! #COTI3 on the way #QGTM," he concluded.

The "record" Banks is referring to is "101 Razors," which features the Tical rhymer. The song is set to appear on Banks' upcoming project, The Course of the Inevitable 3: Piece of My Pain.

Last July, Banks released The Course of the Inevitable 2. The 14-track project featured guest appearances from Tony Yayo, Dave East, Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher and more.

Check out Lloyd Banks' Method Man Drawing Below

Watch Lloyd Banks' "101 Razors" Music Video Featuring Method Man Below