Tyler, The Creator, Lil Uzi Vert, Freddie Gibbs and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

The start of a new month brings with it a slew of fourth-quarter releases that fans will surely keep in heavy rotation. This week, a two-time Grammy winner delivers his latest solo album, a Philadelphia rapper who has been teasing retirement pops out with a new LP, a Midwest MC gets back to making music following controversy and more.

Tyler, The Creator Releases Chromakopia Album

Tyler, The Creator is back like he never left with the new album Chromakopia. Released on Oct. 28, the latest edition to the former Odd Future frontman's body of work includes 14 songs. While all the songs are produced by Tyler, he does get guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Sexyy Red, Teezo Touchdown and others. In promotion of the album, TTC will be embarking on the Chromakopia World Tour with Lil Yachty and Paris Texas in February.

Lil Uzi Vert Delivers Eternal Atake 2 Album

Amid talk of retirement in 2023, apparently Lil Uzi Vert has also been cooking up. He shares the fruits of his labor on the highly anticipated Eternal Atake 2. The sequel of his 2020 album of the same name, part deux is a 16-song affair that features a sole guest appearance from boy band Big Time Rush. The "Just Wanna Rock" rhymer is hoping EA2 can match the success of his chart-topping 2023 album Pink Tape, which reached platinum status in August.

Freddie Gibbs Puts Out You Only Die 1nce Album

Recently, Freddie Gibbs has been making headlines more for personal drama than music. The Gary Gangsta gets back to business on his new album You Only Die 1nce, released on Nov. 1. Freddie teased the album with billboards in Los Angeles that read "Freddie's Back" along with a phone number. Callers were greeted with a message from Nightmare on Elm Street's Freddy Krueger who delivers a cryptic promotional message. Gibbs' latest offering is his latest full-length project since 2022's $oul $old $eperatly.

See all this week's new releases from Westside Gunn, EarthGang and more below.