Tyler, The Creator Drops Chromakopia Album

Tyler, The Creator kicks off the work week with the release of his new album Chromakopia.

Tyler, The Creator's New Chromakopia Album Arrives

On Monday (Oct. 28), the former Odd Future frontman satiated fans' needs for new music by dropping his seventh solo studio album. After teasing the release via the tracks "St. Chroma," "Thought I Was Him" and "Noid," Chromakopia is here. The new LP features 14 songs all produced and arranged by Wolf Haley himself. Lil Wayne, GloRilla, Sexyy Red, ScHoolboy Q and more are featured on the album. There is also an older woman's voice on many of the songs, which is supposed to represent the things Tyler's mother told him as a kid.

Tyler is coming off two critically acclaimed albums. His two previous releases Igor (2019) and Call Me If You Get Lost (2021) both won Best Rap Album at the Grammy Awards.

Fan Theory About Chromakopia

Following the album's announcement and the debut of the track "St. Chroma," fans were already speculating about Easter eggs in the rollout. On Thursday night (Oct. 17), X user boymolish shared a convincing fan theory.

"My theory: Tyler‘s character seems to be emulating 'Chroma the Great' a character in a book called, The Phantom Tollbooth, by Norton Juster," boymolish surmises in the tweet below. "Chroma's job is to conduct the orchestra that colors every day; without him and the instruments, the world would have no color at all. And if you know, Tyler is well known for his bright saturated colors throughout his career and worlds he has created."

"Also, Tyler‘s character seems to give up the look of a dictator," he continues. "Also meaning someone a person who has complete control over a country or territory. I feel as though this album will take us on the journey through the perspective of Tyler‘s new character. As someone who is influenced not only music but the style and world he’s created throughout Tyler’s whole career. It’s not the end but the beginning of a coloring book."

Tyler decided to release the album on Monday after previously expressing dislike of Friday drops. He recently revealed the reason for his Monday morning release on X.

"YOU CAN LISTEN TO IT WHEN YOU WAKE UP, YOU DONT HAVE TO DEPRIVE YOURSELF OF SLEEP FOR SOMETHING THAT IS GOING TO BE THERE WHEN YOU WAKE UP," he posted.

In promotion of the album, Tyler will be embarking on a world tour with Lil Yachty and Paris Texas beginning in February.

Check out Tyler, The Creator's new album below.

Tyler, The Creator's Chromakopia Album Tracklist

1. "St. Chroma"

2. "Ra Tah Tah"

3. "Noid"

4. "Darling I" featuring Teezo Touchdown

5. "Hey Jane"

6. "I Killed You" featuring Childish Gambino

7. "Judge Judy"

8. "Sticky" featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne

9. "Take Your Mask Off" featuring Daniel Caesar

10. "Tomorrow"

11. "Thought I Was Dead" featuring ScHoolboy Q

12. "Like Him"

13. "Balloon" featuring Doechii

14. "I Hope You Find Your Way Home"

Stream Tyler, The Creator's Chromakopia Album