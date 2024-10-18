Here Are the Complete Lyrics to Tyler, The Creator’s New Song ‘St. Chroma’

Tyler, The Creator is back in his bag after announcing his upcoming album Chromakopia. While announcing the forthcoming LP, the former Odd Future frontman unveiled a new single titled "St. Chroma" on Wednesday (Oct. 16). Produced by Tyler and Inflo, and featuring guest vocals from Daniel Caesar, the new song finds Tyler rapping in a whisper tone over a steady cadence of feet stomps keyboard chords.

Fans are already coming up with theories about the new song and project, which is slated to drop on Oct. 28.

Listen to the new track and read the lyrics below.

Complete Lyrics to Tyler, The Creator's New Song "St. Chroma"

Verse: Tyler, The Creator

Calm down, sit still, that's one mill' for each wheel

Top 10, big deal, how the f**k he do that?

What the f**k I look like? Get the f**k up out him way

Hawthorne is where I'm from, 'nother planet where him stay

Fifteen, cash for that new Ford, I had guap since 19

I popped out like a cha-ching, I think I'm a goddamn fiend

Really ballin' in this b**ch, I'm the hottest in this b**ch

Give a f**k about no bark, I'm chasing dogs up in this b**ch

El Segundo felt like colosseum

P said I could do it too and, boy, did I believe him

I built a path to freedom 'cause them words that he said

"Give a f**k about traditions, stop impressin' the dead," ah

I'm gon' make it out, promise, I'm gon' make it out

Mama, I'm gon' make it out, p*ssy, I'm gon' make it out

I ain't never had a doubt inside me

And if I ever told you that I did, I'm f**kin' lyin'

Can you feel the light?

Bridge: Daniel Caesar

Can you feel the light inside? (That fire)

Can you feel that fire? (Can you feel it?)

Fire (Fire), fire, fire (Oh)

Outro: Tyler, The Creator

Woo, yeah, it's Chromakopia, Chromakopia

Watch Tyle, The Creator's "St. Chroma" Video