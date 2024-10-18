Tyler, The Creator Fan Comes Up With Convincing Theory About Rapper’s New Album

Tyler, The Creator had the internet going nuts when he recently announced his new album Chromakopia and unveiled the single "St. Chroma." At least one fan of the former Odd Future frontman belives there's a deeper meaning to the project.

Chromakopia Fan Theory

On Thursday night (Oct. 17), X user boymolish shared a convincing fan theory on social media surrounding Tyler's forthcoming LP.

"My theory: Tyler‘s character seems to be emulating 'Chroma the Great' a character in a book called, The Phantom Tollbooth, by Norton Juster," boymolish surmises in the tweet below. "Chroma's job is to conduct the orchestra that colors every day; without him and the instruments, the world would have no color at all. And if you know, Tyler is well known for his bright saturated colors throughout his career and worlds he has created."

The fan believes Tyler's look is also a clue.

"Also, Tyler‘s character seems to give up the look of a dictator," he continues. "Also meaning someone a person who has complete control over a country or territory. I feel as though this album will take us on the journey through the perspective of Tyler‘s new character. As someone who is influenced not only music but the style and world he’s created throughout Tyler’s whole career. It’s not the end but the beginning of a coloring book."

Lending credence to the theory is the fact that the "St. Chroma" video starts off black-and-white before ending in full color.

The Phantom Tollbooth is a child's fantasy novel that was published in 1961. An animated film adaptation was released in 1970.

Tyler, The Creator Announces New Album

Tyler put the rap game on notice when he announced his new album on Thursday. This is Tyler's first album since he released Call Me If You Get Lost in 2021, which would win Best Rap Album at the Grammy Awards the following year. Chromakopia is set to be released on Oct. 28.

See a Fan's Theory About Tyler, The Creator's Chromakopia Album

Watch Tyler, The Creator's "St. Chroma" Video