Tyler, The Creator Shows How He Really Feels About Elon Musk by Switching Up Lyrics

Tyler, The Creator sent a shot at Elon Musk during a recent performance by switching up lyrics to a song to call out the billionaire tech entrepreneur.

Tyler, The Creator Lets His Feelings Be Known About Elon Musk

On Sunday (Oct. 6), Tyler headlined the third day of the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, Texas. During his rousing performance, the former Odd Future frontman gave the crowd a rendition of his 2017 song "911/Mr. Lonely" featuring Steve Lacy, Frank Ocean and Anna of the North. However, he changed up a line. Instead of rapping, "Can't see straight, these shades are Céline Dion/Sucks you can't gas me up, shout out to Elon," Tyler breaks character and switches the line to "f**k Elon." He even appears to chuckle at the audible before quickly catching pace and rapping the rest of the track. The video can be seen below.

It is unclear why Tyler called out Elon Musk as they were previously on good terms. In addition to the "911/Mr. Lonely" shout-out, Tyler shouted out Elon a year prior on social media in a motivational post.

"I HOPE YOU HAVE A GOOD DAY AND ANY IDEAS YOU HAVE AND STUFF GO FOR THEM NO MATTER WHAT NI**AS SAY SHOUT OUT ELON MUSK," Tyler posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Elon Musk has been called out by rappers on multiple occasions for one reason or another over the years including Kanye West, Soulja Boy, Azealia Banks and others. However, he's also partnered with artists like Ice Cube on the Big 3 basketball league, and Swizz Beatz and Timbaland on their Verzuz series.

Check out the video of Tyler, The Creator dissing Elon Musk below.

Watch Tyler, The Creator Diss Elon Musk at ACL

Listen to Tyler, The Creator's "911/Mr. Lonely"