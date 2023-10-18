Kanye West Calls Out Elon Musk for Not Saying Anything About How Kim Kardashian Treats Ye in Leaked Texts

Kanye West is calling out billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk for not saying anything about how Kim Kardashian treats Ye.

Ye Leaks Texts to Elon Musk Via Ian Connor

On Tuesday (Oct. 17), Ian Connor shared a post on Instagram that features a screenshot of Ye's texts to Elon Musk, along with a message for Ian to "Get this out to the public." In the messages, which can be seen below, Kanye confronts Elon over their soured relationship.

"When are we going to speak[?]," Ye begins. "You owe me nothing. You never have to speak to me again. But if we do speak. The nature of the relationship has to change."

Kanye continues: "I'm not bipolar. I have signs of autism from my car accident. You can't watch Kim keep my kids from me and not say anything publicly and then call yourself my friend so I can bring my audience to your struggling platform."

Kanye West and Elon Musk's Estranged Friendship

Kanye West and Elon Musk's relationship has been a rollercoaster. Back in 2018, Musk praised Ye and called him an inspiration. In 2020, Musk cosigned Kanye's presidential run. Last year, Musk banned Kanye from Twitter for anti-Semitic comments before reinstating him back in July.

Peep Kanye West calling out Elon Musk for not saying anything about how Kim Kardashian treats him below.

See Kanye West's Leaked Texts With Elon Musk