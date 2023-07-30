Kanye West’s Twitter Account Reinstated, See His Past Tweets About Kim Kardashian, Pornography and More

Kanye West’s Twitter account was reinstated over the weekend thanks to Elon Musk.

Kanye West Is Back on Twitter

Although Kanye West has remained relatively quiet on the social media front, his Twitter account was reinstated by Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, now known as X. The social media baron suspended Ye's account for eight months. According to UK's Daily Mail, Kanye's account was up and running on Saturday (July 29).

According to the social-sharing platform, Kanye will not be allowed to make money from his account on the newly-rebranded X. Additionally, advertisements will not be displayed next to his posts. However, he does possess the gold check, which is typically reserved for business accounts.

Why Was Kanye Kicked Off Twitter?

Kanye West was suspended from Twitter in December of 2022 after a post on his account appeared to show a swastika inside a Star of David. Earlier that day, he had made anti-Semitic remarks and praised Hitler during a bizzarre interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Elon Musk stated that the post went against the platform's policy on inciting violence.

Initially, Kanye was locked out of his Twitter account for posting an anti-Semitic tweet on their platform, which violated their policies. He posted the hateful tweet a day after he slammed Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for purportedly kicking him off Instagram. Currently, Ye's Instagram account is not active.

Kanye West's Past Tweets About Kim Kardashian, Pornography and More

Before getting kicked off on Twitter, Kanye's last tweets claimed that he caught his ex-wife Kim Kardashian sleeping with Phoenix Suns player Chris Paul.

"Let’s break one last window before we get outa here I caught this guy with Kim Good night," he wrote.

In another tweet, Kanye showed his support for fashion brand Balenciaga in the wake of their child advertisement scandal.

"I stand by Balenciaga and denounce all witch hunts and I cancel cancel culture Jesus is King Ending trafficking doesn’t start or end with a fashion campaign for Christ Sake," he tweeted.

The Grammy Award-winning producer also demanded that Elon Musk remove pornography from the platform.

"Remove any and all forms of pornography from Twitter and every platform Pornography is the product of pediphilia When grown men look at porn they are watching someone’s daughter relive trauma for money," he wrote.

Ye also offered a prayers for peace.

And here are some more weird tweets from Kanye: