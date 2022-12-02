Kanye West Claims He Caught Phoenix Suns Player Chris Paul With His Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is ending his time on Twitter by exposing his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and NBA player Chris Paul.

Tonight (Dec. 1), Kanye West ended what has been one of the most tumultuous of his career by dropping a bombshell: He claims he caught Phoenix Suns player Chris Paul with his now-ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

In a tweet sent following his tirade on Alex Jones' podcast where he voiced his approval of Hitler and Nazis, Ye wrote, "Let's break one last window before we get outa here. I caught this gut with Kim. Good night."

As of this article's publishing, neither Paul or Kardashian have responded to West's accusation. Ye's Twitter account, however, has since been suspended, due to him sharing an image that appeared to show a swastika within the Star of David.

Ye eventually posted screenshots of he and Elon Musk's personal text messages, which show Musk responding to the image, saying, "Sorry, but you have gone too far. This is not love."

"Who made you the judge." West replied to Musk.

He captioned the post, "Well everyone. We had a nice run. Jesus is King."

Kanye's Twitter account was suspended shortly thereafter.

What did Kanye West Say About Hitler and Nazis?

This all came following Kanye's aforementioned tirade on Alex Jones' show Infowars, where he sympathized with Hitler and Nazis.

"I see good things about Hitler, also," Ye told Jones, who appear unsure how to reply at multiple points during their discussion. "Every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler."

At another point, West simply said, "I like Hitler."

Later on he returned to the topic: "I love Jewish people but I also love Nazis"

West has received obvious backlash from his racist comments against Jewish people, as he trended at No. 1 in the United States on Twitter for multiple hours today. His remarks have received mainstream media coverage across the world.