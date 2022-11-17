50 Cent Posts Video of Himself Irritating Jay-Z By Running On Stage During Hov and Kanye West’s Performance

50 Cent took a trip down memory lane and posted a classic clip of himself irritating Jay-Z while Hov was performing.

This afternoon (Nov. 17), 50 Cent went on Instagram to share a video clip that showed the moment when he ran around onstage during Jay-Z and Kanye West performing "Can't Tell Me Nothing" at the 2007 edition of Screamfest in New York City. In the snippet, Fif is seen running on stage, grinning ear-to-ear as Hov is performing, visibly irritating him.

The clip cuts to Jay finally addressing Fif, deciding to play along with the antics. "You can get down, n***a. You can get down. It's all good."

T.I. was also onstage at the time and said, "This a real special moment, ain't it?"

50 captioned the Instagram clip: "This is why they say i only had one album. i made them so uncomfortable, i’m working on being a better person. LOL." You can watch the video at the bottom of this story.

Screamfest was a 2007 tour co-headlined by T.I. and Ciara, along with support from Lloyd, T-Pain, Yung Joc. The trek's New York City date featured various guest appearances, including Jay, Fif and Ye.

Hov and 50's on-again-off-again beefs have transpired multiple times over the course of the last two decades. It all started when Jay dropped the bar "I’m about a dollar; what the fuck is 50 cents?” in his 1999 track “It’s Hot (Some Like It Hot)." Since then, the two have traded stray shots as their career's progressed.

Even just earlier this year, Fif slammed Jay after it was revealed that Eminem threatened to not play the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show if 50 wasn't included in the lineup. “Why would he have to say that should be the question?” Fif wrote in speculation that Hov wasn’t going to allow 50 to perform before Em called his bluff.

Watch 50 Cent Run On Stage While Jay-Z Is Performing Below