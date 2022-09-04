Kodak Black Slams Jay-Z’s Made In America Festival for Barring Him From Performing After Showing Up Late

Kodak Black recently slammed Jay-Z's Made In America festival in Philadelphia after organizers barred him from performing after he showed up late for his performance.

On Saturday night (Sept. 3), Kodak Black jumped on his Instagram Stories and posted a video of himself blasting the organizers of 2022 Made In America festival for blocking him from performing because he showed up late. The South Florida rapper was scheduled to perform at 6:45 p.m. at the Liberty Stage earlier that evening.

"Aye, Made In America, man I don’t know what's going on. This the first show ever a nigga lil late too, and a nigga can't perform. No money, none of that shit," he said. "Jay-Z, whoever running this shit. Roc Nation, Live Nation, whatever the fuck. Y'all do better. This the first show a nigga a lil few minutes late to, and bitch what the fuck?"

Yak then posted an angry message to MIA organizers about his treatment at the festival. He wrote (in all caps):

"MADE IN AMERICA SOME BULLSHIT[.] IF DA ARTIST PULL UP LATE THEY KEEPIN ALL YA MONEY EVEN THO THE PEOPLE PAID FOR THEY TICKETS[.] THEY DONT CARE BOUT FITTING THE ARTIST ON STAGE TO ACCOMODATE FANS!!! FIRST SHOW EVER THAT DONT SEND A NIGGA THE HALF FRONT END DEPOSIT!!! THATS WHY THEY DONT CARE TO MAKE THE SHOW GO ON!!! I PULLED UP THO [man shrugging his shoulder emoji]."

Kodak finished the letter with a profanity-laced dismissal: "FUCK EM & FUCK DAT TOUR TOO! MAC AGENCY [poop emoji] LIVENATION [poop emoji][.]"

In response, a rep for Made In America festival told XXL that Kodak arrived eight minutes before his set was supposed to be finished. The organizers have a curfew they must abide by, so in order to stay on curfew they had to go on with the next set. There was no way Kodak could squeeze in his performance.

To their point, Philadelphia officials released a statement back in August about the scheduling for the Made In America festival. According to officials, performances are expected to run until midnight on Saturday (Sept. 3) and 11 p.m. on Sunday (Sept. 4). So there wasn’t much wiggle room for extended performances.

Although Kodak Black couldn’t perform, the festival’s Saturday headliner, Tyler, The Creator, did show up and rocked the crowd.

