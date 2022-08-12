YoungBoy Never Broke Again is seemingly firing back at Kodak Black for talking down about YB's fans.

On Thursday night (Aug. 11), NBA YoungBoy again deactivated his Instagram account. But before doing so, he issued a statement to his fans and seemingly delivered a parting shot at Yak.

“To be honest I really don’t care about this being my last album,” YB captioned a photo of himself. “I finally can say I completed something. I ain’t finish school. I never finish nothing but my smoke… but nah gangster I then shedded tears from the way y’all been doing me but it’s all for the better. tell li Dave and my grandma I completed something and I’m doing fine.”

In closing, he appeared to address Kodak Black's recent comments about his fans.

“Ps. you don’t like my fans I don’t like you ‘pussy’ #TLS,” he added.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again seemingly calls out Kodak Black nba_youngboy/Instagram loading...

YB's comment comes a week after Kodak Black publicly took issue with the Louisiana rapper's fans.

"Bra I Like YoungBoy Music ITS JUST THIS NIGGA FANS HOMIE! OR WHOEVER TF BEHIND ALL THIS #YBBETTER SHIT," Kodak tweeted in all caps. "THAT SHIT BE IRRITATING...AND CANT NOBODY ELSE SAY THEY DONT FEEL ME, A NIGGA TOO REAL I AINT HATING ON NO FUCKIN BODY I JUST SAY WHAT EVERYBODY ELSE SCARED TO SAY."

"Nigga Can’t Even Post A Cheeseburger Without They Ass Under A Post Talm Bout 'YB Post His Burger Better,'" he continued. "I Love It That’s Kool But The Shit B Irritating Af Homie , Y’all Stay On Dat Nigga Page Wit Dat Shit."

Yak added: "Anyways My NEW Shit Finna Drop Soon & AINT NOBODY FUCKIN WIT THIS ALBUM PERIOD...IM DELETING MY PAGE TOO KUZ IM TIRED OF ALL THIS PUSSY ASS SHIT, I B FEELING LIKE KILLING MUHFUCKAS, THIS WHOLE FAME & INTERNET SHIT BOGUS, IMA KEEP THUGGIN IN MY LIL CORNER OVER HERE."

YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Kodak Black had a working relationship until 2020 when Yak accused YoungBoy of cooperating with the police in connection with the Iyanna Mayweather stabbing at his Houston home. YoungBoy later fired back on social media at Kodak, who was incarcerated at the time.

"I ain't never paid attention to no nigga," YoungBoy responded. "Especially, from no muthafuckin cell, nigga. What the fuck that nigga watching me for?" he snapped. "Then, what the nigga say? A nigga say I cooperated. ’Bout what you stupid bitch? 'Bout my wife?"

Kodak continued to egg on the beef from behind bars, later calling YoungBoy his son and saying The Last Slimeto rapper stole his style. Kodak's camp kept things going by making toilet paper with "NBA" printed on it. Last May, Kodak addressed his beef with YoungBoy on the song "Dirty K."