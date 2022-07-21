Kodak Black Placed on House Arrest for Violating His Supervised Release

Kodak Black has been placed on house arrest as a result on his recent arrest in South Florida, which violated the terms of his supervised release.

First reported by VladTV on Thursday (July 21), XXL has obtained court documents that show magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman revoked Kodak Black's supervised released and placed him on house arrest on Wednesday (July 20). Kodak appeared in court via video teleconference and paid a $250,000 personal surety bond. According to court papers, under stipulations of his new house arrest, Yak must stay in his home, where he will be monitored electronically. He must also undergo drug testing.

Kodak will be restricted to his home at all times except for reasons deemed medical, court appearances, attorney visits or court-ordered obligations, employment 48 hours in advance notice to PTS to perform concerts and events, and other activities as pre-approved by the supervising officer. No studio events are allowed unless approved via motion the court.

The violation comes as a result of Kodak Black being arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on July 15 after police discovered dozens of Oxycodone pills in the rapper's Dodge Durango during a traffic stop for illegal tent. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and traffick in Oxycodone 14 less than 25 grams and bailed out after paying a $75,000 bond the following day.

On July 16, Kodak Black's attorney, Bradford Cohen, issued the following statement to XXL regarding his client’s arrest: "Never judge a case based on an arrest. There are facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case. We negotiated a bond of $75,000 and we will move forward with resolving the matter quickly."

Cohen has since argued that Kodak, government name Bill Kapri, was prescribed the pills he was in possession of by a doctor in order to deal with chronic pain from being shot earlier this year during a party in Los Angeles, and injuries from reportedly being assaulted by guards in prison in 2020.

Kodak was initially placed on supervised release after having his federal gun sentence communicated by outgoing President Donald Trump in January of 2021. Though freed from prison, Kodak remains on supervised release until 2024.

XXL has reached out to Kodak Black's attorney for comment.