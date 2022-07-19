Kodak Black Mocks Police Officer Who Arrested Him, Says the Cop Just Wanted to Feel His D!@k

Kodak Black is mocking the police officer who recently arrested him on drug charges, saying that the cop only pulled him over because he wanted to feel his manhood.

On Tuesday (July 19), Kodak Black hit up Twitter with an interesting take on why he thinks he was arrested when he was allegedly found to be in possession of a controlled substance on July 15. Tweeting as if he was inside the mind of his arresting officer, the "Super Gremlin" rapper explained to his 4.2 million followers that in his opinion, he was only pulled over so the cop can see what he is packing.

"'Hey, I'm Officer Pinky Dick, the one on the news for arresting the rapper kid with the big dick and a lotta cash,'" Yak tweeted. "'Yeah, my daughter talks about it so much, I had to pull ’em over so I can feel it myself. No lie, bro felt like he had a shotgun in his front pocket.'"

Minutes after mocking the police officer, Kodak hit fans with a follow-up Tweet in defense of his own reputation, implying that he often gets a bad rap despite being a good person.

"People don't even care to know [what's] going on," continued Kodak. "They just wanna bash a nigga. Kwik to say a nigga a failure or some shit but God gon' always make my enemies my footstool kuz I'm a good nigga."

Lil Kodak's Twitter rant comes just four days after the Florida rhymer was arrested on felony drug charges in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. On July 15, Black was reportedly found to be in possession of over 30 Oxycodone pills and nearly $75,000 in cash after being pulled over for what Florida Highway Patrol believed to be an illegal window tint.

In a statement provided to XXL following Kodak's arrest, the "Silent Hill" spitter's attorney, Bradford Cohen, addressed how he is currently looking to handle the situation.

"Never judge a case based on an arrest," said Cohen. "There are facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case. We negotiated a bond of $75,000 and we will move forward with resolving the matter quickly."

Kodak Black is currently facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug trafficking. He was released from custody on July 16 after posting a $75,000 bond.