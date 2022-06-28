Roddy Ricch Names Kodak Black, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Himself as the Best Rappers Under 25

Roddy Ricch thinks Kodak Black, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and himself are the top rappers under the age of 25.

On June 23, Roddy Ricch sat down for an interview with Power 106's L.A. Leakers in promotion of his new EP The Big 3. During the chat, host Justin Credible asked the Compton, Calif. rapper who would be in his top three rappers under 25.

"I'd say, me and YoungBoy [Never Broke Again] and Kodak [Black]," Roddy Ricch answered at the 8:50-mark of the interview.

The answer sparked a debate on social media.

"The way nggas be so confident is ridiculous," one person posted on Twitter.

"He tryna throw himself in there like we wouldn’t notice lmao," someone else typed.

"He accurate. They the hardest," someone else opined.

One person who didn't agree with the assessment was NLE Choppa. On Sunday (June 26), he weighed in on Roddy Ricch's comments on social media.

"Best under 25.. it’s crazy to not mention me when you realize I’m only 19," the Memphis rapper posted on Twitter. "You don’t have to like my music but my numbers are undeniable. 16 Gold And Platinum Plaques, 6 Songs Over 100M, 6 Billion Streams Worldwide, Sold Out Tour In US, Also Currently Selling out EUROPE TOO 🐐."

He continued, "You can’t compare me to no nigga. I’m literally the youngest doing it and it ain’t one person at my age done what I’ve done so far. Everybody else got atleast 3 years on me average. Then it’s me 3 years in the game and I’ve already did more than some niggas whole career."

Roddy Ricch is getting back in music mode after deactivating his social media following backlash due to his new music earlier this year. He is currently working on his new mixtape Feed Tha Steets 3.

Check out Roddy Ricch's interview on Power 106 below.