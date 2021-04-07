Roddy Ricch 2021 Type Beats

In the two years since Roddy Ricch signed to Atlantic Records in 2019, his rise has been a meteoric one. He's seen his smash hit "The Box," spend more than 10 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, racked up Grammy Award nominations and a win, earned another No. 1 as part of a feature on DaBaby's "Rockstar" last year, and he's only getting started. At the age of 22, Roddy's accolades stack up to immeasurable heights. With his star steady on the rise, plenty of fans and industry folk alike are clambering to get in his orbit. There's also producers on the come up who have crafted Roddy Ricch type beats, making music based off his melodic sound.

When listening to the multiplatinum-selling rapper's mixtapes and his No.1-selling album, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, he relies on a range of instrumentation. From piano-heavy tracks like "Cream," produced by Kilo Keys and Yung Lan, and "Down for Real," produced by CashMoneyAp, both on Feed Tha Streets II to the flute sounds on "Boom Boom Boom," produced by Kilo Keys, Yung Lan and Foreign Got Em, and the Spanish guitar licks on "Prayers to the Trap God," both on PEMFBA, Roddy explores different sounds when it comes to his production.

On the 30 Roc and Dat Boi Squeeze-assembled "The Box" beat, the two producers use a VST plugin called SRX Orchestra, not a sample, to get the orchestral strings. The swelling of violins and the infamous "eee-errr" screeching make the track's production a standout. "Pour up the whole damn seal, I'ma get lazy/I got the mojo deals, we been trappin' like the ’80s/She sucked a nigga soul, gotta Cash App/Told ’em wipe a nigga nose, say 'Slatt, slatt,'" he spits melodically over the trap drums that fill out the rest of the record. Squeeze, along with Zentachi, is also the producer behind "Roll Dice," a more mellow track but similar to "The Box" in that it Roddy's ad-lib and folds it into the beat.

Elsewhere on his Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, Mustard and GYLTTRYP-produced "High Fashion" features melodic piano keys intertwined with the playful drum signatures. This is light-hearted production coupled with Roddy's high-priced harmonizing. Other tracks like "Start Wit Me" featuring Gunna, produced by Jetsonmade and Jasper Harris; Mustard's "Ballin'" featuring Roddy, the beat for which is crafted by Mustard, GYLTTRYP andJustus West; and the Yung Lan-produced "Bacc Seat" with guest vocals from Ty Dolla $ign stick to the recipe, inserting instruments over drum-laden productions.

Producer Sonic is one of Roddy's Main collaborators when it comes to building a beat, holding five placements on his debut LP. Sonic had a hand in crafting "Prayers to the Trap God," "Moonwalkin" featuring Lil Durk, "Gods Eyes," "Perfect Time" and "War Baby." While every beat is unique to the song crafted for the 2019 XXL Freshman's project, their similarities are uncanny. The previous recipe mentioned for formulating a Roddy Ricch is followed to a T. Often, a soulful instrumental pulls listeners into the heavier production of trap drums before the softer and more robust parts of the record combine for the rapper to spit over.

Even the tracks featuring Roddy Ricch like DaBaby's "Rockstar," which is full of guitar strums, hold true to the rapper's sound. Though Roddy seems to have a formula when it comes to his beats, they never feel redundant. Check out the Roddy Ricch type beats arranged with his signature sound in mind below.

See 20 Surprising Facts About Hip-Hop Songs That Went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Over Last 20 Years