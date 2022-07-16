Kodak Black Arrested After Cops Find Over 30 Oxycodone Pills During Search – Report

UPDATE (July 16):

Kodak Black was released from jail this evening in Broward County, Fla., after posting a $75,000 bond. The South Florida rapper was wearing a power blue hoodie, which covered his face as he was escorted out of the facility by his security team. Kodak refused to answer any questions from reporters who were waiting outside.

Watch Kodak Black’s release from jail below.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Kodak Black was recently arrested in Florida on felony drug charges after police allegedly found over 30 Oxycodone pills in the rapper's car during a traffic stop.

According to a Broward Sheriff's Office arrest document obtained by XXL Saturday (July 16), Kodak Black, government name Bill K. Kapri, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and traffick in Oxycodone 14 less than 25 grams on Friday (July 15).

TMZ first reported on Friday that Yak was driving in his Dodge Durango in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. when he was stopped by Florida Highway Patrol for what police believed was an illegal window tint. After pulling Kodak over, police smelled a strong odor of marijuana and proceeded to search his vehicle.

According to the media outlet, officers allegedly discovered over 30 Oxycodone pills and $74,960 in cash during their search. Kodak was eventually arrested and booked at the Broward County jail. His bail is set at $75,000.

Kodak Black's attorney, Bradford Cohen, issued the following statement to XXL regarding his client’s arrest: "Never judge a case based on an arrest. There are facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case. We negotiated a bond of $75,000 and we will move forward with resolving the matter quickly."

XXL has reached out to the Broward Sheriff's Office for comment.

Kodak’s other run-ins with the law include charges of possession of ammunition and possession of marijuana in January of 2018, and his sexual assault and battery case in 2016, of which he pled guilty to first-degree assault.