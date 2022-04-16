Kodak Black Angry After Podcaster Claims It Was Allegedly Lil Wayne Who Latto Wouldn’t Respond To

Kodak Black is angry after a podcaster claimed it was allegedly Lil Wayne who Latto could be referring to as the rapper she didn't respond to in a DM.

On Saturday (April 16), Kodak Black jumped on his Instagram Story and posted a screenshot of a blog post with the unsubstantiated allegation, “A podcaster claims that Lil Wayne was the one who tried to get with Latto for a feature and not Kodak Black.”

The South Florida rapper appeared to be angry at fans for not dragging Lil Wayne like they did him when assumptions were made that he was the person Latto was speaking about. Kodak Black captioned the post: "My thing is Why Tf this ain't go viral like that other one when people was just automatically assuming me for no reason??? This lil internet shit krazy y'all stay on a nigga dick dawg be tryna make this perception of me for people to see on this shit when it come to me but fuck ya. MONEY GOOD.”

What Kodak is referring to is Latto’s remarks in a Big Boy TV interview last month about a certain rapper—that she doesn’t mention by name—who gave her a hard time clearing a feature for her second album, 777, because she wouldn’t respond to his DM.

Many fans speculated that it was Kodak Black, who appears on the 777 track "Bussdown," but he was quick to shoot down the allegations on Twitter.

“That Mulatto Girl IS NOT Talkin Bout Me Homie,” Kodak tweeted. “I See Y’all Steady Reachin Lol ... Shawty Ain’t Even Say A Nigga Name On Dat Shit Ion Know Why Tf Y’all Tryna Make A Nigga Wear Dat Jacket I’m Too Fly Fa Dat Shit Homie.”

Although Latto hasn’t revealed who the person is, on the See, the Things Is podcast, co-host Mandii B mentioned Lil Wayne’s name. On the episode, which premiered last Wednesday (April 13) on YouTube, Mandii B speculated that it could be Weezy F. Baby.

“To be fair, Latto did not confirm that it was actually Kodak,” she explained. “I will say, the tea I got...so I don’t even know if I can share this tea but it’s whatever and it’s old now. I actually heard it was Wayne, from someone that knows him.”

"It was allegedly, I don’t know. This is alleged," Mandii added. Fast-forward to the 26-minute mark to hear Mandii B’s talk about Wayne.

Latto teamed up with Lil Wayne and Childish Gambino on the song “Sunshine," which appears on 777. You can listen to it below.

On Saturday, Latto appeared to have responded to Kodak’s post as well as his producer Dyryk, who shared his thoughts on IG Live about the podcaster naming Wayne in Latto’s situation.

"I been keeping it real cute don’t piss me off!!!" she tweeted.

On IG Live, Dyryk wrote, "When You Try and Play With Yak’s Name, We’re All Crash..Should of Set the Story Straight The First Time You We’re Asked. Don’t Care Who You Are, We’re Coming For You."

XXL has reached out to Lil Wayne’s reps for comment.