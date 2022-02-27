Kodak Black Says Men Don’t Have to Shower Every Day But Women Do

Kodak Black thinks men and women have different standards when it comes to bodily hygiene.

On Friday (Feb. 25), Yak was interviewed by Atlanta's 105.3 The Beat, when the topic of washing regimens came up. The South Florida rhymer opined that it's not mandatory for men to bathe on a daily basis. "Niggas, we can rock. We ain't even got to hop in the sprayer every day for real," Kodak said to the surprise of hosts Jo Jo Alonso and Kodaq. "We aint really got to hop in the sprayer for real like that."

After Alonso noted that men too have body odor that needs to be taken care of, Kodak still didn't sound convinced. He noted that women, on the other hand, require daily showers. "But [women], y'all gotta hop in that bitch every day," Kodak added. "Soon after we [have sex] all kinds of shit and before."

Since the interview made its rounds, many people have been sounding off on Kodak's statement on social media. "Yeah kodak black has officially been in jail to long 'he said man don’t have to take a shower everyday," one Twitter user commented.

"The general rule of thumb is to shower once per day, ideally at night," another person posted. "This rule lets you wake up clean and end your day clean. During the day, your body builds up sweat and odor, while also being exposed to air pollutants, allergens and bacteria. Kodak black smell bad."

Kodak, who is recovering from being shot last month at a Justin Bieber pre-Super Bowl party in Los Angeles, released his new album Back for Everything on Friday. The new project features the hit single "Super Gremlin" and a guest appearance from Lil Durk on the track "Take You Back."

See reactions to Kodak's shower statement below.