Kanye West, Kodak Black, EarthGang and More – New Projects This Week

If you're looking for some new soundtracks for your weekend, you've come to the right place as hip-hop closes out this week's chapter with some new heat.

After debuting his Donda 2 album during his Donda Experience Performance in Miami earlier this week, Kanye West has uploaded the entire LP onto his Stem Player. The 17-song LP comes with guest appearances from Future, Travis Scott, the late XXXTentacion, Jack Harlow and others. The only way to check the album out is to purchase Ye's Stem Player streaming device, as the Chicago rap-mogul has announced he has no plans to release the album on other digital streaming platforms. The new album comes less than a year after Kanye put out Donda last August.

Kodak Black has made headlines for a number of reasons recently, but this time, he's dropping his new album, Back for Everything. Led by the Billboard-charting record, "Super Gremlin," and his latest single, "I Wish," the South Florida rapper is delivering 19 new joints with one feature by way of Lil Durk. Yak's last effort, Haitian Boy Kodak, arrived last year and was his first offering after being handed a 46-month sentence in prison on a federal firearm charge, which was commuted by then-President Donald Trump.

Dreamville's Atlanta duo EarthGang, comprised of Olu and WowGr8, have released their defying against all odds-inspired LP, Ghetto Gods. The full-length opus has 16 songs in total and several heavy-hitting features such as their label-head J. Cole, 2 Chainz, Future, Yung Baby Tate, labelmates J.I.D and Ari Lennox as well as R&B singer Musiq Soulchild, who appears on their single "Amen," an interpolation of Musiq's 2000 hit "Just Friends (Sunny)."

See more new music from Ace Hood, CJ Fly, Shordie Shordie and others below.