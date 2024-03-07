Kodak Black shares the name and first photos of his newborn son he had with his girlfriend last month.

See First Photos and Name of Kodak Black's Newborn Son

On Wednesday (March 6), Kodak Black's girlfriend Maranda Johnson shared a new photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, of Yak in dad mode. Yak additionally told TMZ that their son is named Prince Kapri. In the pics shared by Johnson, Kodak can be seen holding Prince close to him alongside a color-coordinated coconut water and an adorable stuffed teddy bear with balloons.

"Say once you have my daughter, turn around and have my son," Johson captioned the pictures, which can be seen below.

Kodak Black's Girlfriend Reveals He Delivered Their Son

On Feb. 27, Kodak Black's girlfriend Maranda Johnson shared on X that she had given birth to a healthy baby boy and that Yak delivered the baby himself.

"Our midwife really let bill deliver our son himself," she wrote on X, adding, "2/27 a prince was born."

The Florida rapper also has a two-year-old daughter named Queen Yuri with Johnson, and Yak has two other children from past relationships. The 8-year-old is named King Khalid and his 1-year-old daughter is named Izzabella.

Kodak's newborn baby arrives shortly after he was released from jail. The Florida rapper was arrested on charges of evidence tampering, drug possession and being improperly parked. He pled guilty to a parole violation and the drug charges were later dismissed.

See the first photos of Kodak Black's newborn son below.

