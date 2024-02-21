Kodak Black Released From Jail After Drug Possession Charge Dismissed in Recent Arrest Where Police Said He Had Cocaine – Report

Kodak Black has reportedly been released from Broward County jail after his drug possession charges were dismissed.

Kodak Black Released From Jail After Drug Possession Charge Dismissed

On Wednesday (Feb. 21), Kodak Black was reportedly released from the Broward County jail after Florida Judge Jose Martinez dismissed the drug possession charge against the rapper, TMZ reports. TMZ has not disclosed where they confirmed the information Kodak is free.

Yak's attorney Bradford Cohen first spoke about the dismissal in a post on Instagram on Wednesday. Cohen announced that his client would leave custody this evening.

"Federal Probation terminated with time served," Cohen wrote. "In the Southern District of Florida Judge Maritnez dismissed all substantive counts and Kodak plead to sole violation of failure to report police contact. Time served and he should be released by tonight."

Kodak Black Drug Possession Charges Dismissed

The good news for Kodak comes after a hearing was held to address the rapper's motion to have the charges thrown out on Feb. 9. Judge Barbara Duffy sided with Yak's legal team on one count and has dismissed the charge of possession of Oxycodone, XXL confirmed via the Broward State Attorney's Office.

Kodak Black was initially arrested on Dec. 7, 2023, in Plantation, Fla. after cops saw him illegally parked and claimed he tried to conceal a white powder they initially claimed was cocaine. The South Florida rapper was charged with cocaine possession, evidence tampering and a traffic violation for double parking. A week later he was taken into custody for possibly violating his probation. Tests later revealed the white substance was Oxycodone, which Kodak is prescribed to have. The cocaine possession charge was later changed to Oxycodone possession and has now been dismissed altogether.

XXL has reached out to Kodak Black's attorney and the Federal Detention Center in Miami for comment.

Check out Kodak Black's attorney's statement about Yak's pending release below.

See Bradford Cohen's Update on Kodak Black's Release