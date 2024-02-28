Kodak Black is now a father of four, as the rapper's girlfriend announced the birth of their son.

Kodak Black's Girlfriend Reveals He Delivered Their Son

On Tuesday (Feb. 27), Kodak Black's girlfriend Maranda Johnson shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she had given birth a healthy baby boy and that Yak had delivered the baby himself.

"Our midwife really let bill deliver our son himself," she wrote on X, adding, "2/27 a prince was born."

Kodak has yet to comment on the birth of his son, but this now marks the second child the couple share together. Johnson and the Florida rapper also have a two-year-old daughter named Queen Yuri, and Yak also has two other children from past relationships. Eight-year-old King Khalid and his one-year-old daughter Izzabella.

Kodak Black Released From Jail

Yak's bout of good fortune comes after he experienced a string of bad luck these past few months. Kodak was recently released from jail after he was arrested on charges of evidence tampering, drug possession and being improperly parked. Kodak pled guilty to a parole violation and the drug charges were later dismissed. Following his release from prison, Kodak's attorney Bradford Cohen broke the news that the 23-year-old was expecting a new child on Instagram.

"In typically Kodak fashion, he just pledged to donate to the college fund of a 2-year-old and a 5-month-old. Whose father was a Minnesota officer killed recently in the line of duty," Cohen captioned a photo of the rapper. "Expecting his 2nd son this Friday, he knows how important family is and hopes it helps relieve some burden."

Johnson then confirmed the news on Instagram, posting a photo of her very pregnant belly.

Read More: Kodak Black Throws a Rock at Photographer After Jail Release

See tweets from Kodak Black's girlfriend revealing he delivered their son below.

See Kodak Black's Girlfriend Reveal He Delivered Their Son