Kodak Black Checks Plies for Slandering Donald Trump After Assassination Attempt on Former President

Kodak Black checked Plies for slandering Donald Trump following an attempted assassination on the former president.

On Sunday (July 14), a brief video surfaced of Kodak Black warning Plies about slandering Donald Trump following an attempted assassination on the former president. In the clip, which can be viewed below, Yak revealed that a fan alerted him that Plies was criticizing Trump. For the "ZeZe" rapper, this is a no-no in his book.

"We ain't gon' for no Trump slander, bruh," Kodak said while he was on Instagram Live. "You gotta get off that s**t Plies."

"Trump ain't did nuthin' to you, you feel me?" he questioned. "You rich, bruh, we rich."

"Fall back, lover 'cause sh*t can get mafioso, boy," he warned.

Plies has been criticizing Donald Trump and some of the reactions he's been seeing online following the harrowing incident in which Trump survived a shooting at his Pennsylvania rally on Saturday (July 13). The "Shawty" rapper has yet to respond to Kodak's remarks.

Kodak Is Proudly Voting for Trump to Be President

It shouldn't be a shock that Kodak Black is standing up for Donald Trump against his detractors. The South Florida rhymer has been beholden to the former president ever since he was pardoned by him in 2021 while serving a four-year sentence on a federal gun charge.

Back in March of 2024, when a reporter asked him if he's voting for Trump in the upcoming November presidential election, Kodak said, "Of course," without any hesitation. He even suggested that if Trump does become president, he should stay in office for 20 more years.

"We should have Donald Trump for like 20 years like how Russian and all that sh*t be doin'," Yak explained in the video below. "Four years ain't enough time for a president."

As the video shows, Kodak is very loyal to Trump.

