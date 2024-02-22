Kodak Black Expecting Another Child to Be Born This Week

Kodak Black is expecting another child to be born this week.

Kodak Black Expecting Another Child Soon

Kodak Black had a headline-grabbing day on Wednesday (Feb. 21), which ended with news that he is expecting a new child this week. Yak's attorney Bradford Cohen broke the news on Instagram, while revealing a recent donation the rapper made.

"In typically Kodak fashion, he just pledged to donate to the college fund of a 2-year-old and a 5 month old. Whose father was a Minnesota officer killed recently in the line of duty," Cohen captioned a photo of the rapper. "Expecting his 2nd son this Friday, he knows how important family is and hopes it helps relieve some burden."

The news comes a couple weeks after Maranda Johnson, the mother of Kodak's 2-year-old daughter Yuri, shared photos showing herself very pregnant on Instagram. She captioned one post: "Team boy or girl ? #FreeMyBd."

This will be Kodak's fourth child. He has a son and two daughters.

Kodak Black's First Day Out

Kodak Black was released from jail on Wednesday, after having drug possession charges dismissed in connection to his December of 2023 arrest. However, things went left moments after he stepped out of the Broward County Jail in Florida when the rapper was captured on video throwing rocks at a photographer with the Local10 News. He also allegedly threatened to punch a reporter on the scene.

