Kodak Black Arrested for Cocaine Possession

Kodak Black has been arrested for cocaine possession.

According to an arrest document obtained by XXL through the Broward County Sheriff's Office's website, Kodak Black was arrested on Thursday (Dec. 7) in Plantation, Fla., and charged with possession of cocaine. Additionally, Kodak, who goes by his new name Bill Kapri, was charged with tampering with physical evidence and improper stop/stand/park.

Details surrounding Kodak's arrest haven't been disclosed.

WSVN-TV reports that Kodak would appear before a judge later this afternoon.

XXL has reached out to the Broward County Sheriff's Office and Kodak Black's attorney, Bradford Cohen, for comment.

Kodak Black's Has a Previous Drug Case Pending

This isn't Kodak Black's first run-in with the law.

Yak was arrested in July 2022 after police discovered over 30 Oxycodone pills and $75,000 in cash in his vehicle during a traffic stop. He was charged for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and traffick in Oxycodone 14 less than 25 grams.

Kodak was released from jail the following day on a $75,000 bond. In November of 2022, Kodak Black's attorney Bradford Cohen filed a motion to dismiss the arrest, citing the mishandling of pill evidence and claims further investigation proves that the pills found in the rapper's car were Tylenol. The rapper's attorney also claimed that the prosecution withheld evidence. Additionally, Cohen also accused FBI Special Agent James Mitchell of alleged misconduct and bias in his handling of the case.

Watch WPLG Local 10 News Report on Kodak Black's Arrest