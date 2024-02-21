Kodak Black Throws Rocks at Photographer, Allegedly Threatens to Punch Reporter After Being Released From Jail

Kodak Black was just released from jail and he's already making headlines for the wrong reasons. Video has been captured of the rapper throwing rocks at a photographer who was there to document Kodak's release.

Kodak Black Lashes Out at Media

Kodak Black was released from the Broward County Jail in Florida on Wednesday afternoon (Feb. 21), after having drug possession charges dismissed in connection to his December of 2023 arrest. The rapper's release went left when he reportedly got aggressive with Local10 News reporter Rosh Lowe and his photographer. The news outlet captured Yak on video throwing rocks at the crew. In the clip, which can be seen below, the reporter can be heard pleading with the South Florida rhymer not to throw rocks at the camera. Yak can then be seen rearing back and throwing a stone at the group.

According to Lowe, Kodak Black also threatened to punch him in what Lowe called "one of the strangest things he's ever seen."

XXL has reached out to Kodak Black's attorney for comment.

Kodak Black Released From Jail

Kodak Black has been in jail at the Miami Federal Detention Center since mid-December when he was taken into custody for possibly violating his probation when he was arrested on Dec. 6, 2023 and initially charged with cocaine possession and evidence tampering. Charges were later changed to Oxycodone possession after tests proved the substance was the prescription drug and not cocaine. The drug possession charge was later dismissed, leading to Kodak's release today.

See video of Kodak Black throwing rocks at a reporter below.

Watch Kodak Black's Wild Interaction With Reporters Moments After Being Released From Jail