Kodak Black Calls Out Boosie BadAzz on New Song ’11AM in Malibu’ – Watch

Kodak Black is calling out Boosie BadAzz on the new song "11AM in Malibu."

Kodak Black Reheats Boosie Beef

Despite being behind bars, Kodak Black is still supplying fans with new music. On Sunday (Feb. 4), he released the video for his new track "11AM in Malibu," which finds the South Florida rapper calling Boosie out. On the track, which can be heard below, Yak raps over Drake's "8AM in Charlotte" beat produced by Conductor Williams.

"8 a.m. in Charlotte, but it was actually 11 in Malibu Canyon/I'm startin' to understand that I'm a threat to these n***as and I was just playin'," Kodak raps. "And I got longevity, and it's been longevity, and n***as been scared of me/From ever since I remember, that's what the streets tell me/I don't even care 'bout that s**t though, I'm tryna get rich, h*e/Who Boosta think he is? Who you n***as think you be?"

Kodak Black and Boosie BadAzz's Beef Explained

Friction between Boosie and Kodak began last July when Boosie called out Yak for doing a song with 6ix9ine. Kodak reacted by sending shots Boosie's way on social media. Last August, Boosie dissed Kodak on the song "Ungrateful." The beef simmered down since then, but now Kodak has reheated the situation.

Check out Kodak Black calling out Boosie on the new track "11AM in Malibu" below.

Watch Kodak Black's New "11AM in Malibu" Video